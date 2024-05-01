Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,053,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.87% of Orla Mining worth $29,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,667,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 69,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

