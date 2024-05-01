Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VNDA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 164,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.64 million, a P/E ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 0.76.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

