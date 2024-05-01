Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $90,000 Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

