Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $76,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,196,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.83. The company had a trading volume of 304,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,040. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.28 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.92 and a 200 day moving average of $316.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

