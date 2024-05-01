Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,193,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 156,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,181,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after acquiring an additional 203,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.