Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 476,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

