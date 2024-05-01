Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Position Trimmed by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $293.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.47. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $227.92 and a 52-week high of $308.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.