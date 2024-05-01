Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,589. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

