Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.60 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.