Vericity (VERY) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vericity to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericity and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.74 Vericity Competitors $20.78 billion $1.33 billion -21,171.36

Vericity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.9% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vericity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 335 2262 2033 73 2.39

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 58.27%. Given Vericity’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 7.95% 12.66% 1.06%

Volatility and Risk

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vericity rivals beat Vericity on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.

