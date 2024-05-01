Vericity (VERY) & The Competition Financial Survey

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vericity to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 7.95% 12.66% 1.06%

Risk and Volatility

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.74 Vericity Competitors $20.78 billion $1.33 billion -21,171.36

This table compares Vericity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vericity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vericity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 335 2262 2033 73 2.39

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 58.27%. Given Vericity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Vericity competitors beat Vericity on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.

