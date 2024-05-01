Vertcoin Price Up 12% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $15,938.19 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,480.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00707197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00133602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00042802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00204118 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00099185 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,279,210 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.