Viad (VVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Viad has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $291.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.81 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:VVI opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.22 million, a PE ratio of -181.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Viad has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VVI shares. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viad

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.