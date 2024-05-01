Viad (VVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Viad has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $291.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.81 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viad Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:VVI opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.22 million, a PE ratio of -181.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Viad has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
About Viad
Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
