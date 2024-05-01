Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSP. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 509.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.63. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

