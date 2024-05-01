Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 68,339 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $386,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,460,000 after purchasing an additional 697,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. 3,810,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,676. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

