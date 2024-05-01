Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $289,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Xylem by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.31. 808,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,967. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

