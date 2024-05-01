Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $290.74 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 536,860 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.81% of Alaska Air Group worth $290,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 51,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 555,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.