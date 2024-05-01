Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.86% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $342,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,196,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 298,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,818.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,429 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173,729 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.79. The stock had a trading volume of 352,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,434. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $3,598,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,453,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

