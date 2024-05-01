VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,503,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,953 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 47.86% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $914,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,463,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 429,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 237,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 173,907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 99,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 99,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UITB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. 11,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,922. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1561 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

