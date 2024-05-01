VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CDC stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $856.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,156.64 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.1597 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,999.30%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
