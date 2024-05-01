Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $270.14 and last traded at $269.45. 1,437,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,879,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $494.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.