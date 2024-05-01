Vontier (VNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Vontier has set its Q1 guidance at $0.68-0.72 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.00-3.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vontier Stock Performance
Shares of VNT stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $45.62.
Vontier Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNT
About Vontier
Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vontier
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.