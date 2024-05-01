Vow (VOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $214.24 Million

Vow (VOW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Vow has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $214.24 million and approximately $543,993.95 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

