Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.27% from the company’s current price.

Waldencast Stock Performance

WALD opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth $224,278,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its stake in Waldencast by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after buying an additional 144,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Waldencast by 73.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

