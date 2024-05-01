Wanchain (WAN) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $47.87 million and $2.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00054927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,921,522 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

