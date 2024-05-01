WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires Shares of 4,237 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.6% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 14,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

