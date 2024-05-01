WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys New Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 245,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,999,000 after buying an additional 80,043 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 44,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 35.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 179,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $186.55 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

