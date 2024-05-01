WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $411.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

