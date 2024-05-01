WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Shares of 10,500 MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 422,858 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 156.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 208,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 126,869 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

