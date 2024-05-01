WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.29.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

