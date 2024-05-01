WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after buying an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $59,418,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in M&T Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,176,000 after buying an additional 430,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,308,000 after acquiring an additional 393,116 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 279.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 426,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 314,300 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MTB opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $6,812,112. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

