WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 106,930 Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,930 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.78% of Americas Silver worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USAS. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 117,214 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 880,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Americas Silver Corp has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

