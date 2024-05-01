WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

