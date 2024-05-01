WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 86,628 shares during the last quarter. BDL Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 557.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 211,567 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

GOGL opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.39. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

