Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. 378,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WERN. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

