Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

WERN opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 46.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

