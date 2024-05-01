WESCO International (WCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect WESCO International to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WCC opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $121.90 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

