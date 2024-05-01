West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Research Report on West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00.
Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.59%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.