West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.59%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.