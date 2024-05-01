Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.61.
Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
