Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

