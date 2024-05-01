Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WNEB

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.