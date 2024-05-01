Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

