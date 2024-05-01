Where Food Comes From (WFCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

Where Food Comes From Price Performance

Where Food Comes From stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Where Food Comes From has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.77.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

