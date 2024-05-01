Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 62.90 Per Share

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.79) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Whitbread Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,156 ($39.64) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,995 ($37.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,886.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,240.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,369.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shelley Roberts bought 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,725.98). 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Whitbread

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.