Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Woodward by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Woodward by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 316,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $164.04. 107,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

