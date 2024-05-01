Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Woodward worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Woodward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.91. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

