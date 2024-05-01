World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $137.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $88.79 and a 1-year high of $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $836.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $52,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.