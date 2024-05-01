Wrapped Velas Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded flat against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $50.22 million and $88.45 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02203517 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

