XYO Market Capitalization Hits $98.61 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. XYO has a total market capitalization of $98.61 million and $1.07 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.66 or 0.99629395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012696 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003909 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00769758 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,336,923.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.