Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 18th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

Yum China has increased its dividend by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Yum China Trading Down 8.8 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. Yum China has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

