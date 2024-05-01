Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CyberArk Software in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.85). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $239.25 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.31. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -147.68 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
