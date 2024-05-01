Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at TD Cowen

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.45.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $322.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.